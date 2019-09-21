Neutron (NTRN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $281,593.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

