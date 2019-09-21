New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 258,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2,112.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 1,925,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

