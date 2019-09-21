New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,171,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,625. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The company has a market capitalization of $246.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

