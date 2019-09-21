New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $319,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP remained flat at $$93.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.