New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of New Media Investment Group worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 3,464,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,432. New Media Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.24%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

