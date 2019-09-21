New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.81.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

