New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $18.32.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

