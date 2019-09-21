NEXT (NET) Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, NEXT has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00011283 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $56.84 million and approximately $647,474.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00730452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

