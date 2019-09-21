Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 604,901 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $157,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after acquiring an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,115 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,504,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

