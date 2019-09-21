Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe that Exensio is a $40M run rate and growing at a 25% to 30% CAGR.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

PDFS stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 3,001,465 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,676.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 234,539 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

