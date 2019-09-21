NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $168,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $601,847,000 after buying an additional 410,681 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $314,006,000 after buying an additional 481,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $309,294,000 after buying an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,454,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.28. 49,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,079. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

