NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases Shares of 2,900 Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWAV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,520. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

