NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,408. The company has a market cap of $655.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

