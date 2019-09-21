NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,065,000 after purchasing an additional 91,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 830,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $146.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $674.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 85.75%. Cimpress’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.