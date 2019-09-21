NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,331 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy comprises 1.0% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.39% of NuStar Energy worth $157,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,036,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,564,000 after acquiring an additional 488,260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,858,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 140,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,123. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

