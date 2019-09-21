Observer (OBSR) One Day Volume Hits $11,589.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Observer has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $11,589.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

