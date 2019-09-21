Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Tops $17.18 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $24.42 or 0.00243381 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $16,256.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

