OKCash Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $8,330.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKCash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00147138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.57 or 0.99442206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001976 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,755,090 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.