OKCash Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. During the last week, OKCash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $10,083.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00147056 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.10 or 0.99042987 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001873 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,753,735 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

