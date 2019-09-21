Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.80 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $176.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $800.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.40 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $839.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 987,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $11,641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 620,888 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,056,000 after purchasing an additional 235,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

