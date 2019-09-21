Open Platform Trading Down 7.7% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $648,802.00 and $2,166.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00207968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.01204382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00091951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018476 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

