Oracle Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Cigna comprises approximately 1.0% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,839,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 541,087 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $65,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Cigna stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

