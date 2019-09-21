Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 8,342,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,668. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares in the company, valued at $726,994.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,728.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564,813 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,884 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

