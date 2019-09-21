Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Owens-Illinois posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at $741,891.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 89,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 2,453,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,686. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

