Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.43.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

