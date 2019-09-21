Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 108,012 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11,333.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,012 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 199,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,143. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

