Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 593.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 1,631,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

