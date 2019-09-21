Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,852. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,265 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $179,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $2,141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,047 shares of company stock worth $77,111,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.37.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

