Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.41. The company had a trading volume of 679,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,373. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

