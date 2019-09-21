Paloma Partners Management Co Has $6.96 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,155 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,343,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after buying an additional 804,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.34.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $258,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,060.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $6,409,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.36. 55,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,340.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

