Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 88,517 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $2,631,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,652,000 after buying an additional 420,132 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 827,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $169,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.78. 501,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,530. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

