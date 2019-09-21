Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,811,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Open Text by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,070,000 after buying an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,572,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Open Text by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,397,000 after buying an additional 209,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,988. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

