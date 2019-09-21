Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 613.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $40.75. 481,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,302. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

