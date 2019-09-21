ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,080.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 31.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00024279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 140.1% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $765,852.00 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00729109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.