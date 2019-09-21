Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,596 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

