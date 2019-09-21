PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after acquiring an additional 243,762 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 97.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 599,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 132.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 654,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $12,467,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.