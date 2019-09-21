Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Colefax Group (LON:CFX)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

CFX stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. Colefax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Colefax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

