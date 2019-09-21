Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pendragon from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of PDG opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

