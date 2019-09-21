Penta Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $146,957.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $146,957.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,904,854,321 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

