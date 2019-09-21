Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762,149 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vereit worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vereit by 268.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vereit by 2,228.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

VER stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

