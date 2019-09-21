Pentwater Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 944.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370,000 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 3.46% of Zayo Group worth $268,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 138.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zayo Group by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 1,100.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $506,913.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $33,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,874.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,593,455. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Shares of Zayo Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 3,511,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.