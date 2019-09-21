Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Versum Materials accounts for about 0.4% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Versum Materials worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Versum Materials by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Versum Materials by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Versum Materials by 600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,243,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Versum Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

VSM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $52.40. 46,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.65. Versum Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 99.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

