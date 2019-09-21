Phore Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. Over the last week, Phore has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.94 million and $59,209.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,725,102 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

