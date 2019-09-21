Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $23,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 537,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. 2,097,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.