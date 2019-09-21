Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $29,682.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019175 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 3,526,315,625 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

