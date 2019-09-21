Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Reduced by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.93.

PXD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,604. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

