Playkey Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $400,195.00 and approximately $23,489.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00211209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.01212103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018273 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020922 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.