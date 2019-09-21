Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 58,749 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 6.78% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $36,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 64,922.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 1,208,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,418. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $106,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 677,306 shares of company stock worth $2,968,406 in the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNX. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.