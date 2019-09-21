Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,105,694 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,105,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,810,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.55% of National-Oilwell Varco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.56, a PEG ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Jefferies Financial Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.