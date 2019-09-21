Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of RETA traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.39. 443,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $290,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $799,280 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

